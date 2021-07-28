Kemp says no mask mandate, but schools keep announcing them

The number of hospitalized patients also continued to spike. The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients statewide rose to to 1,674 on Wednesday from 1,501 on Tuesday. More than 10% of all patients now hospitalized in Georgia for any reason have COVID-19.

Rural hospital regions around Waycross and Dublin have seen more than twentyfold increases in the number of COVID-19 patients since July 5.

At least 15 school districts statewide have announced new mask mandates or reaffirmed existing ones, with the 30,000-student Muscogee County district becoming the latest to do so on Wednesday.

“This recommended added layer of protection is meant to promote the safe return to in-person instruction, help us do our part to further reduce transmission of the virus in our community, and to maintain continuity of operations,” the district said in a news release. The Columbus-based district said it was following guidance from a local advisory panel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

So far, a small fraction of Georgia's 180-plus school districts are requiring masks. But the districts that have done so include six of the 11 largest districts in the state and represent more than 28% of all students statewide. A number of other districts have said they're considering tightening mask optional stances, and more announcements could be coming ahead of next week, when most Georgia districts start class.

Kemp had vowed in May that "We're not going to have a mask mandate for our kids," but an executive order he issued that month fell short of actually banning masks in schools. Instead, the governor said school districts couldn't cite Georgia's public health state of emergency as a basis for requiring masks.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson imposed a partial mask mandate in the coast's largest city on Monday.

Kemp terminated the public health state of emergency at the end of June, although he imposed other orders using a different state of emergency law.

On Wednesday, Kemp again focused on encouraging people to get vaccinated voluntarily. Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates.

"My family, myself, and other state leaders have all rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shot," Kemp tweeted. "I encourage all Georgians who have concerns or questions to talk to a medical provider and get vaccinated as quickly as possible."

The Atlanta-based CDC on Tuesday changed earlier guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission. CDC figures show 138 of 159 Georgia counties in those zones. The CDC also recommended that everyone in schools wear masks indoors, accelerating a shift in local school policies.

