Kemp says Georgia will keep paying for nurses in pandemic

Kemp said he hoped people would recognize that Thanksgiving had resulted in many more cases and downscale Christmas celebration plans to limit further transmission.

“I'm hopeful they'll really help us,” Kemp said. “Don't go out unless you need to. If you do, just wear a mask. Try not to go to things you don't have to to stop the spread. Limit your gatherings for the holidays.”

The state also set another record of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, staying above 3,200. There were 23 hospitals statewide who were too full to take intensive care patients or any patients at all, according to the Georgia Coordinating Center, including both hospitals in Athens.

Grady, where the news conference was held, was turning away all patients. Grady Health System CEO John Haupert said hospitals were fuller now than in spring and summer because other patients have returned.

“The hospitals started off going into this peak fairly full,” Haupert said. “It's a different, different event this time.”

In Gainesville, Northeast Georgia Medical Center began moving some COVID-19 patients into an overflow space in a gymnasium on Wednesday.

Associate Chief Nursing Officer Wes Garrison told The Times of Gainesville that the overflow section would primarily be used for patients who are infected with COVID-19-but are experiencing less severe symptoms and may be waiting to be transferred to another facility. There are 16 cots in the gym, with space for up to 30, Garrison said.

In the spring, the state set up a 20-bed overflow pod at the hospital, but it too is full. Northeast Georgia Health System said it had 262 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Wednesday across its four hospitals, with 37 more awaiting test results.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp provides updates on COVID-19 in Georgia during a press conference at Grady Hospital, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from left, and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, left, applaud after Grady ICU nurse Norma Poindexter received her Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Grady Hospital, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer