Kemp raises $4M in early 2021, has $9M in bank for 2022 race

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, said he had raised more than $650,000 since his April announcement. Jones, who has alleged Kemp was disloyal to former President Donald Trump, had not filed with the state as of early Thursday evening.

“The support our campaign has attracted has made one thing clear: Georgians have not forgotten Brian Kemp’s betrayal of President Trump," Jones said in a statement.

Republican Kandiss Taylor raised $11,000 in the quarter and had $2,800 on hand.

Kemp is already spending briskly, posting nearly $1 million in outlays.

The incumbent is ahead of where other governors were at the same time. In 2013, incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal raised $613,000 in the period and ended with $1.1 million in cash.

Here's a look at fundraising for other offices:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Butch Miller, the Republican Senate president pro tem who seeks to preside over the Senate as lieutenant governor, raised $2 million in a five-week sprint. The haul shows the fundraising power of the Gainesville resident, tightly linked with business interests.

The only other declared Republican, Savannah party activist Jeanne Seaver, raised $17,000, including a $1,081 loan to herself.

On the Democratic side campaign strategist Kolbey Gardner of Atlanta raised $112,000 and had $110,000 banked. Gardner gave or loaned his campaign $21,600.

State Rep. Erick Allen of Smyrna of raised $106,000. Allen, his wife and state House campaign accounted for more than one fifth of the total.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone raised $73,000 including $7,000 from his House committee. He had $70,000 on hand.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Chris Carr raised $574,000, with lawyers and business interests the biggest contributors. He's got $1 million on hand. Carr has no announced primary opponent.

The incumbent was outraised during the period by challenger and Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs, who took in nearly $674,000, concluding the quarter with more than $600,000 in the bank. Her top donors were largely lawyers.

The 2018 Democratic nominee, Charlie Bailey, raised $294,000 for the period and has $573,000 on hand.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Congressman Jody Hice, who jumped into the race with Trump's blessing, raised $575,000 to pursue a primary challenge against fellow Republican and incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who spurned Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Georgia. More than 30% of Hice's money was raised in $7,000 contributions, including from fellow U.S. Rep Andrew Clyde and billionaire Trump supporter Richard Uihlein of Illinois.

Raffensperger raised $250,000, including $50,000 that he loaned to his campaign after spending more than $1 million of his own money to get elected in 2018. His campaign has $275,000 in the bank.

Former Alpharetta Mayor and Republican David Belle Isle raised $164,000 and had $100,000 on hand.

Among Democrats, state Rep. Bee Nguyen of Atlanta raised nearly $387,000 after announcing her run. Many of Nguyen's 2,100 donors gave smaller amounts, reflecting Nguyen's work at harnessing Democratic outrage over Georgia's new voting law.

Albany Democrat Manswell Peterson reported raising $318,000, almost entirely in unitemized contributions below $100. Peterson said his campaign has been fueled by grass-roots enthusiasm, but campaign finance officials said they will examine the situation.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican State Sen. Bruce Thompson of White raised $250,00 for his primary challenge against incumbent Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, including a $150,000 loan to himself. Butler loaned himself nearly $65,000, giving him $95,000 in cash.

Democratic state Sen. Lester Jackson of Savannah raised $66,000, while fellow Democrat Nicole Horn of Atlanta raised $88,000. State Rep William Boddie of East Point hadn't filed as of Thursday evening.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

State Sen. Tyler Harper of Ocilla, the only Republican declared for the open seat, loaned his campaign $501,000 and raised $33,000 from others.

Willie Fred Swann of Tucker, the 2018 Democratic nominee, raised $52,000.

Nakita Hemingway, a Gwinnett County Democrat, loaned her campaign $20,000 and raised $1,000 of cash and $5,000 of in-kind services.

Former Lithonia mayor and U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Jackson hadn't filed.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republican John King, appointed by Kemp after previous commissioner Jim Beck was indicted, raised almost $50,000, leaving him $192,000 in the bank.

Democratic state Rep. Matthew Wilson reported raising nearly $121,000. Democrat and former Gwinnett County commissioner candidate Derrick Wilson hadn't filed.

STATE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Republican Superintendent Richard Woods gave his campaign $25, leaving him with $2,500 on hand.