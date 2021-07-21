Kemp puts PSC member on bench, opens utility regulator spot

The commission is next scheduled to meet Thursday.

Eaton worked in real estate and for a packaging manufacturer before he was elected, originally having earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. But Eaton enrolled in night law school at Georgia State University during his first term on the commission, with the biography on the commission website saying he did so “in order to gain a better understanding of regulatory and administrative law proceedings." Eaton was admitted to the bar in 2013.

Eaton's third six-year term runs until 2024, but anyone appointed by Kemp would have to run for the remainder of the term in 2022. Eaton's successor is likely to vote on critical decisions regarding the two new reactors being built at Georgia Power's Vogtle nuclear plant near Augusta. The $26 billion-plus plant is years behind schedule and billions over budget. Commissioners will have to decide how much Georgia Power can charge ratepayers for and on what schedule.

Like many down-ticket Republicans, Eaton narrowly won re-election in 2018, being forced into a runoff with Democrat Lindy Miller before beating her by about 50,000 votes, a 52% to 48% margin. A lawsuit is challenging whether electing commissioners statewide discriminates against Black people. Eaton’s district would be heavily Democratic if only voters in its four counties chose the commissioner.