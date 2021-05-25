Kemp: Public agencies can't require COVID-19 vaccine proof

Tuesday's order also says no vaccine passport can be required for entry into Georgia, a move that could block any airline or bus line from using them.

It's unclear how far the rules go. Hall said he wasn't sure if the move would ban prisons, mental hospitals or juvenile justice facilities from asking whether inmates or patients had been vaccinated. The state must provide medical care for residents of such facilities.

It also wasn't immediately clear if the order bans the state Department of Public Health from including an entry for COVID-19 vaccines on the standard immunization record that pediatricians provide to parents enrolling children in child care or school.

Kemp did say that public employers could make different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, but must take the worker's word for whether they have received shots protecting against COVID-19, and couldn't require any proof.

Unlike many of Kemp's other orders related to COVID-19, it's permanent and doesn't expire when the health care state of emergency that provides sweeping powers to Kemp runs out.