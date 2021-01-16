Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget

Kemp proposes to borrow $140 million to build and equip K-12 schools statewide and $20 million to buy school buses. The governor's plan would borrow $208 million for the University System of Georgia and $84 million for the Technical College System of Georgia.

Among major individual projects Kemp proposes are:

— $26.8 million for an aviation training academy at Chattahoochee Technical College in Dallas.

— $26.3 million to renovate the Humanities Building at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.

— $21.7 million to build a poultry science complex at the University of Georgia.

— $25.5 million to build two 56-bed housing units for the Department of Juvenile Justice, one at the Muscogee Youth Development Campus in Columbus and one at the Augusta Youth Development Campus.

— $12.4 million for a performing arts center at Valdosta State University.

— $12.2 million for a convocation center at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

— $6 million for a conference center at Lake Lanier Islands near Gainesville.

Georgia had $9.55 billion in debt as of June 30. The state constitution limits Georgia to borrowing of 10% of state revenue. The state, by policy, sets the limit lower at 7%, in part trying to retain its coveted AAA bond rating, which signifies that outside agencies deem Georgia to be among the borrowers most likely to repay its debts. The state projects that it will use about 5.5% of revenue to repay debt in coming years.

