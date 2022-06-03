Kemp names retired federal judge to Georgia election board

Kemp said in a statement that Duffey “has established himself as a man of integrity who will uphold the highest ethical standards in his application of the laws of our state and nation.”

“I am confident Judge Duffey will be a great asset to our state and help ensure our elections are secure, accessible, and fair,” Kemp said.

Duffey was nominated as a federal judge in Georgia's northern district by Republican President George W. Bush in 2004 and served until stepping down from active service in 2018. Before that, Duffey was chosen by Bush as U.S. attorney for the same district. Duffey was also Bush's Georgia campaign finance chairman.

The law says a State Elections Board chairperson can’t actively participate in politics or donate money to candidates while serving, or in the two years before serving.

From 1994 to 1995, Duffey was a deputy to Kenneth Starr investigating Bill and Hillary Clinton, overseeing the Arkansas part of the Whitewater investigation. Before and after that, he was a partner with Atlanta-based King & Spalding, where he worked on issues including internal corporate investigations.

Duffey said in a statement he would "protect the integrity of the election process because every Georgia voter is entitled to know their vote is secure and that it counts.”