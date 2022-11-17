Kemp names Kevin Tanner to run Georgia mental health agency

Tanner was selected Tuesday to run the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities beginning Dec. 16. Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald is retiring after six years in the role, and the agency will be led on an interim basis by Monica Johnson until Tanner takes over.

Tanner served four terms in the House representing Lumpkin County and parts of Dawson and Forsyth counties, before losing a primary bid for Congress in 2020.