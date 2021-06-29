Kemp names 3 panels to vet $4.8B in COVID-19 relief spending

“These committees will ensure federal coronavirus relief dollars are allocated strategically across our state and address one-time funding needs in these three key areas," Kemp said in a statement.

The panels will take applications from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, and Kemp says he wants to announce decisions in mid-October. State and local governments, businesses and nonprofit groups can all apply.

Georgia has received half the money so far. It must decide how to spend all of the money by the end of 2024 and spend it all by the end of 2026.

The various arms of Georgia's government have already spend billions in federal aid, including $1,000 bonuses for preschool, K-12, college and state employees. Kemp has also used much of the money to shore up the finances of Georgia's unemployment system, seeking to avoid an unemployment tax on businesses.

Lawmakers agreed to use some of the money from one of the earlier rounds of federal relief to create a $40 million rural innovation fund and to spend $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.

