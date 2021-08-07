Kemp must decide if he'll suspend indicted Augusta official

Local news outlets report Commissioner Sammie Sias pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal indictment accusing him of destroying records and lying to cover it up. Sias is free on bail.

The indictment alleges that Sias altered or destroyed records related to the Sandridge Community Association, which ran a city-owned community center, days before federal agents raided Sias' home in 2019, taking away records and computers. The day after the raid, the indictment alleges that Sias lied to an FBI agent by saying he had provided all the records relating to the community association and community center. Investigators say they later found documents that Sias withheld.