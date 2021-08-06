Kemp: More Georgians getting vaccinated; mandates bad idea

In Georgia, COVID infections have climbed steadily since late June. Georgia recorded nearly 5,000 positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, pushing its seven-day average above 4,300. The last time the seven-day average was that high was in early February. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to nearly 3,000, a six-fold increase over a month ago.

More than two dozen hospitals in the state said this week that they have had to turn away patients amid the rising COVID cases.

The vast majority of people who have been hospitalized are not vaccinated. Kemp said the state inoculated 20,000 people last week, up from weeks with roughly half that number. Still, only 41% of state residents are fully vaccinated, a significantly lower rate than other states. Kemp urged people to talk to their doctors and other people they trust about the vaccines.

“Every person we get vaccinated, it helps us make it harder to spread,” he said.

District officials at the school Kemp visited have not required face coverings, but at least 28 of Georgia’s more than 180 school districts encompassing more than 38% of the state’s public school students are requiring masks. The tiny Taliaferro County School District in northeast Georgia announced this week that it was suspending in-person instruction for two weeks starting Aug. 4 because of COVID.