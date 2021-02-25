Kemp lets teachers, some with health issues get vaccines

The state says that more than 800,000 people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Kemp spokesperson Mallory Blount said the state estimates the new populations made eligible will include at least 1 million people.

The state is currently receiving about 200,000 doses a week, although that could rise a little if federal officials give permission to use a third vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. State officials said the weekly supply has risen 70% since mid-January.

Officials have said they expect vaccine supply to expand significantly in April. But opening the gates to many more groups could prompt a rush like the one that was seen when Kemp made everyone over 65 eligible in mid-January, when there were many complaints about the difficulty of scheduling an appointment.

Georgia has administered nearly 1.9 million doses according to the Department of Public Health data,

The state is nearing 1 million test-indicated COVID-19 infections and crossed 17,000 confirmed and probable deaths Wednesday.