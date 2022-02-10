Kemp: Let parents opt students out of masks in Georgia

Perdue, in addition to attacking Abrams, attacked Kemp for not doing enough to prevent masks from being required.

“Brian Kemp only does the right thing when we spell it out first,” Perdue said in a statement Wednesday after Kemp made his announcement. “Why didn’t Kemp stand up for parents’ rights two years ago when this pandemic began? 20-year career politicians like Kemp only care in an election year."

Perdue lost his U.S. Senate seat in a 2021 runoff to Democrat Jon Ossoff, only to be implored by former President Donald Trump to enter the governor's race. Trump has vowed to beat Kemp, saying Kemp didn't do enough to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

Kemp had earlier discouraged masks, but said he would ultimately leave the decision up to Georgia's 180 local school districts. That's in keeping with a generally decentralized public education culture in the state.

On Wednesday Kemp argued that falling infections from the omicron wave means it's time to act. The state last week recorded 13,418 COVID-19 cases in children ages 5-17. That was the first week in 2022 that infections had declined, dipping from 16,242 in the last week of January. Both numbers are far above the roughly 1,000 cases in school-age children that Georgia was recording in early November.

Abrams' campaign initially said she wore a mask to the school and only removed it to be better heard by students watching remotely — and for pictures on the condition that everyone around her kept theirs on.

In an interview Tuesday on CNN, Abrams said, “Protocols matter and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that can be perceived as undermining that is a mistake and I apologize.”

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)