Kemp extends Georgia gas tax waiver due to pipeline outage

The state collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon. Kemp initially suspended taxes through Saturday, but now taxes will be suspended through May 22. The Republican said he wanted to provide price relief from increasing fuel prices because of the outage.

Kemp’s executive order also extended the waiver on weight limits and driving times for tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations and warned against price gouging.