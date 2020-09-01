Kemp extends COVID-19 orders as cases fall in Georgia

More than 270,000 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Georgia, while 5,633 deaths have been recorded. The average number of new infections recorded over the past seven days fell close to 2,000 on Monday, the lowest level since June 30. Spread is still rapid in Georgia compared to other places, though. Georgia is the sixth-highest state in new cases per capita over the last 14 days, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

Chattahoochee County, home to much of Fort Benning, is the second-highest county nationwide for new cases per capita, over the last 14 days. Stewart County, with an immigration detention facility, Baldwin County, home to Georgia College & State University, and Clinch County are also in the top 25 counties nationwide for new cases per capita.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 2,000 on Saturday for the first time since July 6, a number Kemp touted Monday as he signed his extended orders.

About 10.3% of Georgia's tests for COVID-19 came back positive over the past seven days, compared to 5.7% nationwide. Experts say anything over 5% may indicate that large numbers of cases are going undetected. The number of new tests reported has been falling steadily for the past week.

The number of new deaths recorded remains elevated, averaging more than 60 a day. Reports of deaths typically lag behind new infections and hospitalizations.