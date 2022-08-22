Kemp directs up to $37M in federal cash for learning aid

The Georgia Public Library Service is getting $2.3 million to distribute in grants to individual libraries for connectivity and remote-learning devices.

The money comes from federal COVID-19 aid that is intended for schools. Georgia received two rounds of funding for public schools totaling $173 million that has already been spent, plus $79 million in money for emergency aid to private schools.

Because of federal requirements for spending the money, Georgia has $59.7 million left over in the nonpublic school account that Kemp is now spending in other ways. Kemp, a Republican who is running for reelection this fall, earlier announced $125 stipends from the same pot of money to help teachers and other school employees buy supplies.

Democrats have attacked Kemp for touting his spending of federal money when he has opposed some of the pandemic-relief spending bills that Congress has passed.