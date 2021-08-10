Kemp: Crime is 'most significant threat' to Georgia future

Ahead of 2022 elections, many Republicans are trying to make the case that voters shouldn’t trust Democrats on crime, a continued reaction to efforts by a few Georgia Democrats to limit police funding as part of the Black Lives Matter protests and an increase in deadly shootings in Georgia and many other states.

Georgia state government has traditionally had a limited role in fighting crime, with most of the responsibility falling to local sheriffs, police departments and district attorneys. Kemp has repeatedly touted state police efforts to cut down on street racing and stunt driving. Troopers have formed a crime suppression unit that also seeks to arrest fugitives, but troopers have little role in investigating local shootings, a key concern. Kemp also has supported efforts to increase prosecutions of gang members.

Kemp told lawmakers in July that he would include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts, although House Speaker David Ralston and other House leaders continue to say they would prefer to wait until the regular session in January.

