ajc logo
X

Kemp backs Collins in Georgia race in further slap at Trump

Mike Collins, left, and Vernon Jones participate in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Collins, left, and Vernon Jones participate in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia News
By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Gov. Brian Kemp is endorsing Mike Collins in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday endorsed Mike Collins in Georgia's 10th Congressional District runoff, a move that once again puts him at odds with former President Donald Trump while helping him settle the score against a former opponent.

Kemp is the latest member of the Republican establishment to back Collins, a trucking company owner and son of the late congressman Mac Collins. Collins is running against Vernon Jones, a former primary foe of Kemp's who has received Trump's backing. In Georgia's Republican primary last month, Kemp soundly defeated another Trump-supported candidate: former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Jones, a longtime Democrat who began backing Trump and switched parties when he left the state House in 2021, abandoned a Republican bid against Kemp to clear the field for Perdue at Trump's behest. In exchange, Trump endorsed Jones in the 10th District, which covers 18 counties east of Atlanta, including Athens.

Collins won 26% of the vote on May 24 and Jones won 22%. Because no one won a majority, state law required a runoff.

The winner of Tuesday's contest will advance to the November general election against the Democratic nominee, also to be decided in a runoff Tuesday between Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Fore.

The Jones-Collins winner will be the heavy favorite in this district, which legislators drew to elect a Republican. The seat is open after former U.S. Rep. Jody Hice stepped down in an unsuccessful Trump-backed bid for Georgia secretary of state. Both Jones and Collins have pledged allegiance to Trump, who remains popular among GOP voters.

Kemp, who lives in the 10th District, said he would vote for Collins and called on Republicans “to join me in sending a trusted conservative to Washington.”

His message echoed themes underscored by Collins, who asserted during his campaign that Jones can't be trusted because of his long history as a Democrat. Collins also cited numerous allegations that were made against Jones when he was DeKalb County's elected CEO, including that he handed out construction projects and had an expensive security detail. In addition, a woman claimed Jones raped her in late 2004. She dropped the charges, but never recanted. Jones said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Other officials who have endorsed Collins include 11 county sheriffs and 17 state lawmaker, although Jones got the nod from the National Rifle Association. Jones said Kemp’s endorsement was further proof that he’s not the favorite of establishment Republicans.

“That’s something to be proud of — not ashamed of — and is exactly why President Trump endorsed me,” Jones said in a statement. "I’m not running for Congress to join the establishment. I’m running for Congress to destroy it.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Vernon Jones participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Vernon Jones participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Vernon Jones participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp waves to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp waves to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp waves to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children7h ago
Georgia’s pandemic response ranked among the nation’s worst
9h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
9h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
10h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
10h ago
Ousted white lieutenant sues Gwinnett sheriff claiming race discrimination
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia unemployment rate hits new all-time low of 3% in May
34m ago
Falcons sign OL Harrison, DL Dalton after minicamp tryouts
56m ago
Board approves sale of segregated Georgia school
3h ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
10h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top