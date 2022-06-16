Kemp backs Collins in Georgia race in further slap at Trump

The Jones-Collins winner will be the heavy favorite in this district, which legislators drew to elect a Republican. The seat is open after former U.S. Rep. Jody Hice stepped down in an unsuccessful Trump-backed bid for Georgia secretary of state. Both Jones and Collins have pledged allegiance to Trump, who remains popular among GOP voters.

Kemp, who lives in the 10th District, said he would vote for Collins and called on Republicans “to join me in sending a trusted conservative to Washington.”

His message echoed themes underscored by Collins, who asserted during his campaign that Jones can't be trusted because of his long history as a Democrat. Collins also cited numerous allegations that were made against Jones when he was DeKalb County's elected CEO, including that he handed out construction projects and had an expensive security detail. In addition, a woman claimed Jones raped her in late 2004. She dropped the charges, but never recanted. Jones said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Other officials who have endorsed Collins include 11 county sheriffs and 17 state lawmaker, although Jones got the nod from the National Rifle Association. Jones said Kemp’s endorsement was further proof that he’s not the favorite of establishment Republicans.

“That’s something to be proud of — not ashamed of — and is exactly why President Trump endorsed me,” Jones said in a statement. "I’m not running for Congress to join the establishment. I’m running for Congress to destroy it.”

Combined Shape Caption Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Vernon Jones participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Vernon Jones participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson