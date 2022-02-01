Kemp awards $408M in grants to expand rural Georgia internet

The Federal Communications Commission has awarded another $326 million to areas that include nearly 180,000 locations using its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Kemp’s office said the two pots of money could be combined to speed up the rollout of high-speed internet in many areas.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge hailed the move as an outcome of a multiyear focus on improving economic and other opportunities in rural parts of the state.

“This is the kind of day we dreamed about,” Ralston said. “We knew that expanding broadband access was key to the ability of our rural area to grow jobs.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, saluted the winners for painstaking work to maximize the reach of the money, saying they “earned these awards.”

“These are grants and we think grants mean gifts, but that is definitely not the case,” Tillery said.

Recipients include electric cooperatives, local governments, cable companies and small telephone companies. The largest grant, $25.4 million, will go to One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, which says it will be able to serve 5,726 locations in southwest Georgia's Sumter County.

“These dollars will help us to leverage those holes where other dollars would not be available,” said Romanous Dotson, the general manager of Lyons-based Altamaha Electric Membership Corp., which serves parts of seven southeast Georgia counties. The cooperative is getting nearly $6 million to serve 2,171 locations.