Kemp appeals ruling on leadership committee funds in primary

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen's ruling came last month in a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who's challenging Kemp in the primary. Kemp and his leadership committee on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The law, passed by state legislators last year and signed by Kemp, allows certain top elected officials, including the governor and party nominees, to create leadership committees that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during a legislative session. Just after the law took effect in July, Kemp created the Georgians First Leadership Committee.