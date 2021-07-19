Kemp: Anti-crime bills will be part of fall special session

“The dangerous criminals in these gangs aren’t letting up. In fact, because local leadership in our capital city has created an anti-police, soft-on-crime environment, the task force’s work, in my opinion, is needed now more than ever," Kemp said, reiterating criticism of Bottoms.

Ahead of 2022 state elections, many Republicans are trying to make the case that voters shouldn’t trust Democrats on crime, even though state government has traditionally had a limited role in fighting crime, with most of the responsibility falling to local sheriffs, police departments and district attorneys. Kemp has repeatedly touted state police efforts to cut down on street racing and stunt driving. Troopers have formed a six-person crime suppression unit to arrest fugitives, but troopers have little role in investigating local shootings, a key concern.

Carr said some district attorneys weren't doing enough to prosecute cases, singling out District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez, who covers Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties. Gonzalez has said that more people who are arrested should be released before trial without requiring cash bail, that she won't prosecute some low-level drug cases and that she won't seek the death penalty. That's prompted pushback, especially from officials in Republican-dominated Oconee County.

“If they don’t like it, they should run for the legislature and change the law that way,” Carr told committee members. “I think it is dangerous for a member of the executive branch or the judicial branch to say I’m just not going to enforce the law.”

Carr suggested such prosecutors could be charged with violating their oath of office, although he said such a prosecution could be “difficult.”

“This rise in violent crime and increased fear is being driven in large part by criminal street gangs. This gang-driven violent crime wave threatens our safety, our quality of life and our economy," Carr said.

While Kemp has taken shots at Bottoms, Carr praised Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat for their cooperation.

