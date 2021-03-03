Kemp announces new vaccine sites, defends Georgia's effort

Kemp also said there was a dip in first doses last week because of a strong demand for booster doses.

The governor has been spotlighting Georgia’s vaccination effort, trying to show himself in command of a push that will bring the state back to normal. He argued Georgia should be judged on what share of people over 65 have received shots. Kemp, who prioritized that segment over groups that some other states chose, said 60% of Georgians over 65 are now vaccinated when the national average is 49%

“I believe that we have done more than most any state to protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 with the limited supply that has been given to us by the federal government," Kemp said. The governor said he believed those people were most vulnerable because they account for a majority of Georgia's 17,000-plus COVID-19 deaths.

Kemp also touted declining infections in long term care facilities and swiftly falling hospitalizations. The number of patients in hospitals has fallen by more than two-thirds since peaking in mid-January, according to state figures.

Starting Monday, preschool and K-12 school employees, adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible to be vaccinated, adding about 1 million people to the current pool. That group includes everyone 65 and older, residents and employees of long term care facilities, medical personnel and emergency workers.

Kemp said the 83,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the state expects to get this week will be prioritized for education employees. The governor continues to pair his prioritization of school systems with a call for all schools to reopen for full-time in-person instruction.

“Every student belongs in the classroom, five days a week, full time, as soon as possible,” Kemp said Wednesday. "That is my expectation moving forward."

Newly eligible people can start signing up Friday at www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

After a sharp decline in reported cases, numbers have stopped dropping in the past 10 days, although that may be in part because of delayed reporting of old data. However, Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey acknowledged the plateau.

Gov. Brian Kemp, second from left, and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are greeted by Chuck Page, left, Director of Pharmacy for the Kroger Company - Atlanta Division, and Ruben Fernandez, right, Vice President of Merchandising for the Kroger Company - Atlanta as they tour the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger pharmacy in Cherokee Plaza in Brookhaven, a suburb of Atlanta, on Thursday, Feb.4, 2021. (Hyosub ShinAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

A woman gets a COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination site, one of four sites located on Georgia, at the Delta Flight Museum, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

People line up for COVID-19 shots at a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore