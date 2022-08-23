Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers

The state Department of Education will give out grants of up to $1 million apiece to start health centers that will care for students, and in some cases, community members. The idea is to aid student achievement by improving their physical and mental health, as well as meeting dental and vision needs.

The new announcement will provide up to $1 million per project for schools that get federal money because large shares of the students come from families in poverty. There are more than 1,500 Title 1 schools in Georgia. The state Department of Education will administer grants.

The $1 million is significantly higher than the $200,000 federal grants made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in May to strengthen school-based health centers. Two federally qualified health centers in the state, East Georgia Healthcare Center in Swainsboro and Medlink Georgia in Colbert got those grants.

Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Kemp said the governor's office believes $1 million will cover startup costs and three years of operations. After that, the operator of the health center would have to sustain it based on other revenue. Because the federally-funded Children's Health Insurance Program, known in Georgia as PeachCare for Kids, covers many children, providers would be able to seek insurance reimbursement for almost all students.

