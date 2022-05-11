Kemp: $1.1 billion in Georgia tax refunds begins this week

Kemp says the refund is a response to inflation, saying in a statement Wednesday “we are doing what we can to provide relief by returning their money back into their pockets.”

Economists, though, say a burst of state tax cuts nationwide will actually push up inflation by putting more money into circulation.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp's top Republican challenger, has accused the incumbent of “desperate attempt to get votes.” Perdue instead wants a plan to phase out Georgia's entire state income tax.

Democrats have attacked Kemp for taking advantage of tax receipts propped up by federal aid he opposed.

The payments would go to people who filed their 2021 taxes before the April 18 deadline. Refunds won't be issued until a taxpayer's 2021 return is processed.

"Due to the volume of refunds, it may take some time for all refunds to be processed," the state Revenue Department warned on a website explaining the refunds.

Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the 2021 budget year, filling its rainy day fund to the legal limit and leaving $2.3 billion in additional undesignated surplus Kemp is using the for the income tax refunds and gas tax holiday.

The refund will not count as taxable income for state purposes, but Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden earlier said it would count as taxable income for federal income taxes.

