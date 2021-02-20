Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109

Walker sat out Wednesday’s loss as part of an ongoing effort to manage the load on his left knee. He was joined on the sideline by Theis, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right index finger.

Both were back in the starting lineup for Friday’s rematch and made their presence felt early.

Theis blocked John Collins' dunk attempt on Atlanta’s second possession. Later, Walker got loose for a fast-break layup, absorbed a foul and completed a three-point play.

It helped set the tone for an active opening quarter in which Walker led all scorers with eight points on his way to 20 in the first half.

The Celtics increased their lead in the second quarter, going 13 of 22 from the field and using a 20-5 run to take a 62-37 lead late in the half. Walker reeled off nine straight points during the run.

The Hawks, who got 40 points from Young and shot a season-high 57% in Wednesday’s win, struggled to keep up with Boston’s pace. Atlanta was just 14 for 43 (33%) in the opening 24 minutes, including 3 of 15 from the 3-point line. It was only able to stay close by going 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Hawks: Shot 10 of 30 from beyond the arc. … Coach Lloyd Pierce missed his second straight game. His wife gave birth to their second child on Wednesday.

Celtics: Won despite committing 19 turnovers. … Scored 23 points off 14 Atlanta turnovers.

Hawks: Host Denver on Sunday.

Celtics: Open three-game road trip at New Orleans on Sunday.

