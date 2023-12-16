Kelly sinks two foul shots after controversial call and Georgia Tech sinks Penn State in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Kelly made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime following a controversial foul call and Georgia Tech beat Penn State in 82-81 with a frantic finish in a Holiday Festival matchup on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

On the Yellow Jackets' last possession and down 81-80, Kowacie Reeves Jr. missed an open 3-pointer, and after rebounding his own miss, drove to the rim where Qudus Wahab blocked his shot. Kelly came up with the ball in a scramble and put a desperate, off-balance shot attempt. In the flurry, Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. — who was on the floor at Kelly's feet on the shot attempt — was whistled for a foul sending Kelly to the line.

Out of a timeout and having to go the length of the floor, Baldwin put a desperate heave that bounced hard off the backboard.