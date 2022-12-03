Kelly, Moore lead Georgia Tech past Northeastern 81-63

Kelly made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Yellow Jackets (5-3). Moore was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Reserve Rodney Howard scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and fellow backup Lance Terry scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (1-6) with 11 points. Masai Troutman and Jared Turner both scored 10 off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.