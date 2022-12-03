ajc logo
X

Kelly, Moore lead Georgia Tech past Northeastern 81-63

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 16 points apiece and Georgia Tech rolled to an 81-63 victory over Northeastern

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 16 points apiece and Georgia Tech rolled to an 81-63 victory over Northeastern on Friday night.

Kelly made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Yellow Jackets (5-3). Moore was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Reserve Rodney Howard scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and fellow backup Lance Terry scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (1-6) with 11 points. Masai Troutman and Jared Turner both scored 10 off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.

Kelly sank 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range and scored 11 points to help Georgia Tech take a 42-26 lead at halftime.

Telfort hit 1 of 2 free throws to get the Huskies within 49-37 with 15:52 left to play. From there, Terry scored four in a 9-0 run to push Tech's led to 21 and the Yellow Jackets were never threatened.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 24-3 all-time against members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters 16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

All-region teams: Troup’s Todd named 4-4A player of the year
12h ago

Credit: Houston police

Houston police arrest suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
8h ago

Credit: Houston police

Houston police arrest suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
8h ago

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
11h ago
The Latest
Friday's Scores
38m ago
GA Lottery
45m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
11h ago
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
17h ago
High school football state playoff scoreboard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top