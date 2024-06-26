Georgia News

Kelenic, thriving in leadoff spot, has 3 hits, home run as Braves top Cards 6-2 in twinbill opener

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic hits an RBI single during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic hits an RBI single during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jarred Kelenic had three hits, including his eighth home run, and three RBIs to lead the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 in a doubleheader opener Wednesday for their ninth win in 12 games.

Kelenic hit a two-run homer in the sixth and is batting .326 (14 for 43) with four homers and nine RBIs since being moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Reynaldo López (6-2) improved to 4-0 in his last five starts, allowing two runs and four hits in five innings. Dylan Lee, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias each pitched one inning of hitless relief.

López’s 1.70 ERA in his first 14 starts of the season is the lowest for a Braves pitcher since Tom Glavine's 1.64 in 2002.

Atlanta (44-33) matched its season high of 11 games over .500.

St. Louis had won its previous four games, moving three games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

Kyle Gibson (5-3) allowed four runs and four hit in four innings with five walks, his most since April 30, 2022, for Philadelphia.

A day after a rainout, this game began 46 minutes late because of rain.

After Ramón Laureano hit into a run-scoring forceout, Zack Short had a two-run single in a four-run second that included Kelenic's RBI single. Matt Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, and Alec Burleson had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kelenic's homer was the first allowed by Kyle Leahy in 17 appearances and 28 1/3 innings this season.

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder was to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second game against Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore. St. Louis was to recall right-hander Chris Roycroft for its bullpen.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: Orlando Arcia (dizziness) missed the opener after being removed in the sixth inning Monday night. ... 3B Brian Anderson was put on the 10-day IL Tuesday with a bacterial infection, retroactive to Sunday. ... LHP AJ Minter (left hip inflammation) moved to Triple-A Gwinnett on his rehab assignment.

Cardinals: INF/OF Tommy Edman, working his way back from offseason right wrist surgery, sprained an ankle while fielding ground balls on Tuesday. ... OF Lars Nootbaar (oblique strain) took batting practice on the field for the first time Tuesday, and reported no ill effects. He could start a rehab assignment this weekend.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (10-2, 2.91) is to start Thursday as the Chicago White Sox. Chicago, his team from 2010-16, started RHP Drew Thorpe (1-1, 5.02)

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.68 ERA) starts Thursday's opener against visiting Cincinnati and LHP Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.40).

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kyle Leahy returns to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic during the sixth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves left fielder Forrest Wall catches a fly ball for an out against St. Louis Cardinals' St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by Zack Short after scoring during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies turns a double play over St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, left, talks with catcher Wilson Contreras during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

