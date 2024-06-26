Kelenic, thriving in leadoff spot, has 3 hits, home run as Braves top Cards 6-2 in twinbill opener

López’s 1.70 ERA in his first 14 starts of the season is the lowest for a Braves pitcher since Tom Glavine's 1.64 in 2002.

Atlanta (44-33) matched its season high of 11 games over .500.

St. Louis had won its previous four games, moving three games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

Kyle Gibson (5-3) allowed four runs and four hit in four innings with five walks, his most since April 30, 2022, for Philadelphia.

A day after a rainout, this game began 46 minutes late because of rain.

After Ramón Laureano hit into a run-scoring forceout, Zack Short had a two-run single in a four-run second that included Kelenic's RBI single. Matt Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, and Alec Burleson had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kelenic's homer was the first allowed by Kyle Leahy in 17 appearances and 28 1/3 innings this season.

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder was to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second game against Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore. St. Louis was to recall right-hander Chris Roycroft for its bullpen.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: Orlando Arcia (dizziness) missed the opener after being removed in the sixth inning Monday night. ... 3B Brian Anderson was put on the 10-day IL Tuesday with a bacterial infection, retroactive to Sunday. ... LHP AJ Minter (left hip inflammation) moved to Triple-A Gwinnett on his rehab assignment.

Cardinals: INF/OF Tommy Edman, working his way back from offseason right wrist surgery, sprained an ankle while fielding ground balls on Tuesday. ... OF Lars Nootbaar (oblique strain) took batting practice on the field for the first time Tuesday, and reported no ill effects. He could start a rehab assignment this weekend.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (10-2, 2.91) is to start Thursday as the Chicago White Sox. Chicago, his team from 2010-16, started RHP Drew Thorpe (1-1, 5.02)

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.68 ERA) starts Thursday's opener against visiting Cincinnati and LHP Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.40).

