Keaton Wallace logs first career triple-double as Hawks beat Magic 117-105 before play-in rematch

Keaton Wallace posted his first career triple-double and Atlanta beat the Orlando Magic 117-105 to give the Hawks a split of their four-game, regular-season series and momentum for a rematch in the play-in tournament
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Keaton Wallace posted his first career triple-double and Atlanta beat the Orlando Magic 117-105 on Sunday to give the Hawks a split of their four-game, regular-season series and momentum for a rematch in the play-in tournament.

Wallace had 15 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to become Atlanta's first two-way player to record a triple-double. He added five steals.

Most starters were held out as the teams prepared for the play-in tournament. Atlanta, the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, will play at No. 7 Orlando on Tuesday. The winner advances to the playoffs.

Terance Mann scored 19 points for Atlanta.

The Hawks closed the regular season with three straight wins and ended the Magic's five-game winning streak.

Takeaways

Magic: Anthony Black had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Tristan da Silva were Orlando’s only regular starters.

Hawks: Rookie Zaccharie Risacher scored six points in nine minutes as the only Atlanta regular to start. Trae Young was one of five players held out on fan appreciation day.

Key moment

Following a 24-24 tie late in the opening period, the Hawks scored 13 consecutive points to lead 37-24 early in the second period.

Key stat

After sitting out the game, Hawks guard Dyson Daniels led the NBA with 229 steals, 3.0 steals per game and 443 deflections. It was the league's most steals since Gary Payton's 231 for Seattle in the 1995-96 season. The last player to have as many as 200 steals in a season was Chris Paul with 216 for New Orleans in 2008-09.

Up next

Atlanta visits Orlando on Tuesday in the play-in tournament with the winner landing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and the loser facing an elimination game.

Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Atlanta Hawks guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) chase a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) and Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta.





