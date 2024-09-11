Georgia News

Kayla McBride scores 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and the Lynx beat the Dream 76-64

Kayla McBride scored 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, Napheesa Collier had 14 points and eight rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 76-64 on Tuesday night
1 hour ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, Napheesa Collier had 14 points and eight rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 76-64 on Tuesday night.

It was tied at 50-all with four minutes left in the third quarter before Minnesota closed on a 13-4 run to take a 63-54 lead. McBride, who only had two points in the first half, scored seven during the run.

Minnesota extended it to 74-60 with 3:49 left in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, while Atlanta went four minutes without making a field goal.

Minnesota held Atlanta to just 30% shooting overall (21 of 70).

Carleton also finished with 14 points for Minnesota (27-9). Courtney Williams added 12 and Alanna Smith had nine.

Allisha Gray scored 17 points, going 8 of 8 at the free-throw line, and Rhyne Howard added 14 points for Atlanta (12-24). Tina Charles set a franchise record for most double-doubles in a season with 18 after recording 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Carleton made all four of her shots in the first half, including three from 3-pont range, to total 11 points. Williams added 10 points as Minnesota led 41-38 at the break.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Rhyne Howard scores season-high 31 points in Atlanta Dream loss
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark makes her 100th 3, finishes with triple-double as Fever beat Sparks 93-86
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Napheesa Collier scores 26 and Lynx overcome Caitlin Clark's 25-point night for 99-88 win...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II hits 2 homers and Braves rout Nationals 12-0 despite López's early exit1h ago
Election in Georgia's Fulton County to be observed by independent monitor
Two Delta planes collide on an Atlanta taxiway, knocking the tail off one
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed