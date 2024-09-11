Kayla McBride scores 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and the Lynx beat the Dream 76-64

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, Napheesa Collier had 14 points and eight rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 76-64 on Tuesday night.

It was tied at 50-all with four minutes left in the third quarter before Minnesota closed on a 13-4 run to take a 63-54 lead. McBride, who only had two points in the first half, scored seven during the run.

Minnesota extended it to 74-60 with 3:49 left in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, while Atlanta went four minutes without making a field goal.