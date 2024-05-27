Kayla McBride makes 6 3-pointers and scores 31 points to lead Lynx to 92-79 win over Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly McBride didn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter and scored 31 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night.

McBride made her first nine shots and finished 10 of 12 overall and 6 of 7 from 3-point range, including three in the third quarter when the Lynx stretched a three-point halftime lead to 77-59 behind her 11 points.

Napheesa Collier had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Lynx (4-1). Alanna Smith scored 17 points.