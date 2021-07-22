Kanye West to reveal 'Donda' album at massive Atlanta event

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter - with colorful cover art and a track list - that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift's project “Folklore,” but his album ended up being postponed.

The two music stars have been in an ongoing beef since West famously interrupted Swift's speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won for best female video. It appeared both put their differences aside after she introduced him when he won the video vanguard award at the 2015 VMAs, but a leaked video clip between both about his controversial song "Famous" caused more drama.

It’s not the first time Kanye has hosted a listening event for an upcoming album. In 2016, he debuted his album “The Life of Pablo” during a massive event and fashion show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Several big names who attended the show included soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Caitlyn Jenner, A$AP Rocky and 2 Chainz.