Kamala Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

Harris will speak in Selma at an event marking the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white police attacked Black voting rights marchers.

Harris will also take part in the annual event's symbolic march across the bridge. Several other members of President Joe Biden's administration will also attend the event, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.