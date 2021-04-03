Kajitani overcomes chaos to win Augusta National Women's Am

The 17-year-old was in tears when it was over, saying only to an interpreter, “I can't describe it.”

This was nothing like the first edition of a tournament already elite in stature because of where it's played. Two years ago, Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi staged a dynamic duel along the back nine, and Kupcho delivered a charge so familiar at Augusta National with an eagle and three birdies over the final six holes.

The final hour of the second edition featured a triple bogey that cost U.S. Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang, a double bogey for Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland on No. 12, consecutive three-putts that stalled Ingrid Lindblad and bogeys on the final hole that kept the playoff from being even more crowded.

It was still compelling because it's Augusta National, packed with more than eight decades of charges and collapses, usually without any warning.

Zhang suffered as much as anyone. The No. 1 player in the women's amateur world ranking, the 17-year-old Californian was leading at 1 under when she hooked her tee shot on the par-5 13th. She found golf balls in Rae's Creek, just none belonging to her, so it was back to the tee to hit her third shot.

Going for the green on her fourth shot, Zhang came up short and in the water and made triple bogey. She bounced back with a birdie on the 14th to regain a share of the lead, only to three-putt from the back edge of the 17th green.

Zhang had a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join the playoff. She missed and closed with a 75.

Lindblad, who was tied with Zhang at 1 under to start the final round, didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole. The Swede followed that with a poor chip on the 14th that led to bogey, a three-putt on the 15th for par and a three-putt for bogey on he 16th hole. Another birdie on the 17th left her one shot out of the playoff, but she missed the green on the final hole. She also closed with a 75.

They tied for third along with Rachel Heck (72), Emma Spitz (71) and Karen Fredgaard (73), all of whom made bogey on the 18th hole that ultimately cost them a chance in the playoff.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France also finished one shot behind after a wild round of seven birdies and five bogeys.

Fredgaard, among nine players who had at least a share of the lead, reached 2 under with a birdie on the 13th. But she came up well short of the 14th from the fairway and made bogey, went for the green on the par-5 15th and came up short and into the water and then three-putted for a double bogey.

Only five players broke par in the final round at Augusta National, with Maja Stark having the low score at 69. She faced her own playoff at Champions Retreat on Thursday just to get the 30th and final spot of players to make the cut. Stark wound up in a tie for 10th.

Tsubasa Kajitani, of Japan, celebrates after beating Emilia Migliaccio on the first playoff hole to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Tsubasa Kajitani, of Japan, holds up the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

A limited number of fans return lining the first fairway at Augusta National Golf Club to watch Maja Stark tee off on the first hole during the Augusta National Women's Amateur final round on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton