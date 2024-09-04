Kahleah Copper scores 28 points, Mercury clinch playoff berth with 74-66 win over Dream

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 28 points, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner hit clutch 3-pointers and the Phoenix Mercury clinched a playoff berth with a 74-66 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

The Mercury also needed Chicago's loss to Las Vegas at the same time, which clinched a playoff spot for Caitlin Clark and the idle Indiana Fever.

Atlanta, which trailed by as many as 16, was within 60-57 early in the fourth quarter when Taurasi hit a 3-pointer. It was a four-point game with four minutes to go when Griner knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 69-62.