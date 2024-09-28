Georgia News

Juwan Johnson's 40-yard pick-6 sparks 5-0 Mercer past Wofford 22-3 for third straight SoCon win

Dainsus Miller picked off a pair of passes, Juwan Johnson scored on a 40-yard pick-6 and Mercer forced four turnovers as the unbeaten Bears posted a 22-3 win over Wofford for their third straight Southern Conference victory
57 minutes ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dainsus Miller picked off a pair of passes, Juwan Johnson scored on a 40-yard pick-6 and Mercer forced four turnovers as the unbeaten Bears posted a 22-3 win over Wofford for their third straight Southern Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.

Reice Griffith kicked two field goals, including a 36-yarder to put Mercer in front for good with 6:28 left in the first half and the Bears added a safety on a blocked Wofford punt in the Terriers' end zone to take an 8-0 lead after a half. Johnson's pick-6 made it 15-3 barely two minutes into the third quarter.

Hess Horne fired a 21-yard pass to Brayden Smith early in the fourth quarter for the game's only offensive touchdown to set the game's final margin with 11:48 left.

D. J. Smith was sacked by Isaiah Wadsworth and fumbled at the Mercer 17-yard line on the Bears' first play from scrimmage and Devery Cagle turned it into a 28-yard field goal to give the Terriers a quick 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest. Smith then drove the Bears to the Wofford 8-yard line before throwing an interception.

Horne completed 10 of 17 passes for 100 yards and was picked off once. Smith was 5 of 7 for 57 yards.

Amari Odom was 9-for-22 passing for Wofford (2-2, 0-1) for 67 yards with three interceptions. Pauly Seeley V was 7 of 14 with an interception. The Terriers were held to just 146 yards of offense.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

North Georgia digs out from Helene as some floodwaters head south
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3M to Hurricane Helene relief...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

One of the fastest-growing groups in the U.S.? People 100 and older
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robyn Hutson

What’s it like to be 100 years old? Four Georgians share their stories
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2025 Club World Cup final to be at MetLife Stadium, site of 2026 World Cup final1h ago
Saturday's Scores2h ago
At the Plains Peanut Festival, Jimmy Carter’s birthday and crop damage stir the mood2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents