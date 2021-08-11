Justin Rose selected to receive Payne Stewart Award

Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were honored with the first award in 2000. Since then, the winners include Ben Crenshaw, Tom Watson, Nick Price, Gary Player, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

“Justin Rose embodies everything the Payne Stewart Award represents,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Like Payne, he has been one of the premier players of his generation while using his platform to better the lives of those around him.”

The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation aims to “feed hungry tummies and curious minds” in central Florida. It has raised more than $3 million in providing 500,000 of what it calls hunger-free weekends, along with 300,000 books to 29,000 children.

The foundation partnered with the charity Blessings in a Backpack last year during the pandemic. It has fed nearly 5,000 children on weekends and holidays.

Rose has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, 11 times on the European Tour and captured the FedEx Cup in 2018. He has played on five Ryder Cup teams for Europe.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports