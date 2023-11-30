Justin Hill makes late bucket as Georgia rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Hill hit a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

De’Ante Green split a pair of free throws for Florida State that tied the game 66-all with 27 seconds remaining. Hill began his move with about eight seconds to go following a Bulldog timeout and then his pullup jumper hit nothing but net. Chandler Jackson's desperation heave from beyond midcourt was off.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim made a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-2 run that gave Georgia a 64-63 edge with 2:29 remaining. Florida State had held the lead since the 18-minute mark of the first half and had a 61-44 advantage with 7:53 to play in the game.