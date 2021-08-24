Justices reject probate court candidate's election challenge

Bobby Harrison Smith had filed a petition to contest the June 2020 election results for Long County Probate Court judge after results showed him losing to Teresa Odum by a narrow margin. He alleged that election officials committed irregularities, illegal votes were cast and votes were wrongfully rejected.

In a 7-0 Georgia Supreme Court decision published Tuesday, Justice Carla Wong McMillian wrote that the evidence presented supports the lower court's finding that among the challenged votes, only the ballots of six people who were found to have voted twice and one person who doesn't live in the county should be rejected.