Breaking: U.S. military vehicle recovered in Lithuania, fate of 4 Georgia-based soldiers unknown
Georgia News
Georgia News

Justice Department instructed to dismiss legal challenge to Georgia election law

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is instructing the Justice Department to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a sweeping 2021 election law in Georgia
FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
By KATE BRUMBACK – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday instructed the Justice Department to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a sweeping election overhaul that Georgia Republican lawmakers passed in the wake of President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2021 under former President Joe Biden, alleged that the Georgia law was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot. Bondi said the Biden administration was pushing “false claims of suppression.”

“Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us,” she said.

The law was part of a trend of Republican-backed measures that tightened rules around voting, passed in the months after Trump lost his reelection bid to Biden. Known as SB 202, the law added a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortened the time period for requesting a mailed ballot and resulted in fewer ballot drop boxes available in populous metro Atlanta counties.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump’s efforts to assert power over elections will likely face court challenges that could delay or invalidate his orders. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s elections order asserts broad power over voting in Georgia and nation

President Donald Trump's executive order for citizenship verification, absentee ballot deadlines and ballot QR codes could have a limited impact on Georgia.

Georgia fight over election rules resurfaces in last-minute legislation

Georgia Republicans backtrack on some election rules after sharp criticism

The Latest

FILE - Georgia's Ryland Zaborowski (20) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

Credit: AP

College baseball notebook: Beat goes on for Georgia offense with Zaborowski and Burnett leading way

31m ago

What Georgia’s involvement in helping ICE find and arrest undocumented immigrants looks like

Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Braves

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.