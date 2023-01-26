X
Dark Mode Toggle

Justice Department charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the seven people charged were from Massachusetts, two from Georgia and one each from Tennessee and Florida.

In a news release, prosecutors say the individuals submitted dozens of fraudulent applications to Paycheck Protection Program lenders. In addition to fraudulent loan applications, some of those charged inflated the number of people that were eligible for the program and some paid and received kickbacks. All the suspects have appeared in federal court and have been released.

One of the defendants from Massachusetts allegedly issued sham payroll checks to himself and his relatives, purchased a new residence for himself, paid $32,000 to French Bulldog breeders and purchased a Rolls Royce.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit unlawful monetary transactions which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Editors' Picks

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest1h ago

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss?
3h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
4h ago

Credit: Uncredited

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death
18m ago

Credit: Uncredited

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death
18m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Bradley’s Buzz: Rolen’s Hall call bodes well for Andruw Jones
The Latest

Credit: R.J. Rico

State of emergency declared over Atlanta 'Cop City' protest
7m ago
Duke's Whitehead out for Georgia Tech game with injury
1h ago
Drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case
2h ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
3h ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top