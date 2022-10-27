ajc logo
X

Jury convicts Gary man in bank robbery where guard was slain

Georgia News
3 hours ago
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday.

The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.

Gist-Holden was arrested a week later in Georgia.

Security guard Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, Illinois, died during the robbery.

The jury returned the verdict following a nine-day trial presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Philp Simon, prosecutors said.

Gist-Holden’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

Co-defendants James Anthony King of Miami and Kenyon Hawkins pled guilty to armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the discharge of a firearm during the robbery, prosecutors said. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Police say Gist-Holden and King, armed with a handgun and rifle, stormed the bank and ambushed Castellana before he saw them coming. They allegedly fled with $9,771. Hawkins' alleged role wasn't clear.

The government alleged Gist-Holden carried out the bank robbery to bail out his semipro football team, the Illini Panthers.

Authorities said Gist-Holden needed money to pay his players, their hotel bills and rent on his Gary home. They allege Gist-Holden enlisted King, one of his football players, to assist in the robbery.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station6h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
8h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid new abortion allegation
16h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid new abortion allegation
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Hispanic oasis in ruby-red Ga., and the Latino vote
13h ago
The Latest
Thursday's Scores
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
3h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
6h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
15h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top