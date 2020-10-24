Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27

Fresh off a 73-7 loss to top-ranked Clemson, the Yellow Jackets fumbled twice in the first half -- including one that safety Mike Palmer returned 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0. Jeff Sims responded with 32- and 33-yard TD passes, but the Georgia Tech defense wouldn't make its first stop until there were two minutes left in the third quarter.

BC (4-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2007, when Matt Ryan led the Eagles to a win in a matchup of ranked teams. Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3) had won the last three meetings and had never lost in Alumni Stadium.