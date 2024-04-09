Julio Teheran designated for assignment 1 day after poor results in debut with Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Julio Teheran was designated for assignment on Tuesday, one day after he lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his debut with the team.

The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Dedniel Núñez from Triple-A Syracuse before Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran, 33, gave up four runs in Monday night's 8-7 win over the Braves. Teheran signed with New York on Friday. He began his career with Atlanta in 2011 and was an All-Star with the Braves in 2014 and 2016.

Teheran earns $2.5 million while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors in his contract with the Mets. The deal also includes the possibility of $400,000 in performance bonuses.

Teheran spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but opted out of his minor league deal in late March when he didn’t make their opening-day roster. He was 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

Núñez, 27, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for Syracuse this season. He has not pitched in the majors.

