Judge's retirement creates new appointment chance for Kemp

Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Rumer to the bench in 2010. Rumer told WRBL-TV he has missed the courtroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person hearings were halted. He said he wants to spend time traveling with his wife and being with his children and grandchildren.

“My daddy died at 72. My big brother died at 72. And I am 71,” he said. “So life began to focus.”

Stacey Jackson, a criminal defense attorney and Republican from Harris County, has said he wants to be considered for the position. Ben Richardson, who has been a state court judge since 2014, said he also will seek the position, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.