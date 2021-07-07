Judge won't block parts of Georgia election law for now

Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law that have to do with observation of elections, as well as a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots. Their request arose from one of eight federal lawsuits challenging the new law.

The GOP-backed overhaul of election rules enacted this year has been heavily criticized by Democrats and others who say it makes it harder to vote, particularly for people of color. Most of the lawsuits, including one filed last month by the U.S. Department of Justice, challenge the parts of law that critics say threaten voting rights.