Judge to rule if coal ash cleanup can be paid by power bills

The Sierra Club has sued, challenging the decision by the state Public Service Commission last year to require customers to pay the $525 million cost of the cleanup, pushing up power rates. That cost was wrapped into a larger $1.8 billion rate increase.

In a Monday court hearing, WABE-FM reports that the environmentalist group argued Georgia Power shareholders should pay because the company has improperly allowed the coal ash to contaminate groundwater. The Sierra Club also argues Georgia Power hasn't provided enough information in its cleanup plans about how it will spend the money.