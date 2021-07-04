Judge to decide lawsuit over Alabama nuclear plant sale

The utility has argued it couldn’t complete the transaction because Nuclear Development failed to get the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval for transfer of the construction permits.

“Who is at fault for the NRC being unable to make a decision on ND’s permit transfer application by that closing date? The blame rests entirely with ND,” lawyers for TVA wrote in a summary of the utility’s arguments.

TVA began work at the Bellefonte site in the mid-1970s, but it never finished the two-reactor plant as growth in the demand for electricity waned.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility and provides electricity to millions of people in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.