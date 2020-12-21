Judge: Splitting up a judicial district would be expensive

An analysis prepared by Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Craig that concludes the split would cost additional millions for taxpayers. Craig holds a degree in accounting. Before becoming a judge, he was district attorney for 15 years and responsible for preparing budgets.

For every judge, there are public defenders, prosecutors, secretaries, administrative assistants, court reporters, law clerks, investigators, victim assistant professionals, courtroom security, clerks and coordinators. Costs include continuing education, license fees, computers and other electronic equipment and services, office space, fixtures, furniture and travel expenses.

The Augusta Chronicle sent a copy of Craig’s analysis to Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.

“After a quick review of the analysis, we respectfully disagree with cost assumptions," Duncan responded. "We believe there are many efficiencies that can be realized."