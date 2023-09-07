Judge says protections for eastern hellbender should be reconsidered

A federal judge on Wednesday overturned a finding that the eastern hellbender does not need protection under the Endangered Species Act
Georgia News
6 hours ago
X

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In a victory for conservation groups, a federal judge on Wednesday overturned a finding that the eastern hellbender does not need protection under the Endangered Species Act.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman in New York set aside the 2019 finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and ordered the agency to undertake a new analysis on whether the salamander should be listed as threatened or endangered.

The eastern hellbender is an aquatic salamander that lives in rivers and streams across the eastern United States, stretching from New York to Alabama. Several conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump-era finding that the eastern hellbender did not need the federal protections.

“This ruling is a lifesaving victory for hellbenders and their declining freshwater habitats,” said Elise Bennett, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service can no longer ignore overwhelming scientific evidence that hellbenders are in danger of extinction and face even greater threats ahead. These odd and charming salamanders can survive, but they desperately need the help of the Endangered Species Act," Bennett said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 listed eastern hellbender populations in Missouri as endangered, but other populations were not.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

President Biden declares 3 Georgia counties are eligible for disaster aid after Hurricane...
16m ago
Acuña hits 2 of Braves' 5 homers, Olson hits 47th in 8-5 win over Cardinals
30m ago
Thursday's Scores
51m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top